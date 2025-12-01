Penguins Recall Two Players from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

After sending Danton Heinen and Tristan Broz to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled two players from WBS on Monday.

They recalled Rutger McGroarty and Boko Imama ahead of Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. McGroarty has been one of the best players in WBS, compiling four goals and seven points in five games since coming back from an undisclosed injury.

Imama had a gorgeous goal on a penalty shot this past week and has forechecked really nicely throughout the season. He's also not afraid of being physical and can also bring some snarl to the lineup.

Both players figure to be in the lineup against one of the Penguins' biggest rivals.

Puck drop for Monday's contest is set for 7 p.m. ET.

