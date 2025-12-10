Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse Needs To Play The "Kid" Line More

Yes, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost a heartbreaker to the Anaheim Ducks again on Tuesday night. It was another blown lead that can be added to the long list of blown leads this season.

There's a lot of negativity surrounding the team for how they lost this game (and it is warranted), but there was one big positive. The third line of Rutger McGroarty, Ben Kindel, and Ville Koivunen was sensational again, and they need to get more minutes.

That line only played 9:10 at 5v5 on Tuesday night, almost a full minute less than the second line of Anthony Mantha, Kevin Hayes, and Justin Brazeau.

Per Natural Stat Trick, in those minutes, the third line had 72.4% of the shot attempts, 86.7% of the expected goals for, 79% of the scoring chances, and 100% of the high-danger chances. They were pinning the Ducks in their own zone each time they were on the ice and had a lot of high-quality looks.

The best part is that this isn't just a one-game thing. That line was also great against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, and Koivunen could've had the game-clinching goal in the third period to make it a 3-1 game if Jake Oettinger didn't somehow get a piece of his one-timer. The Stars would later go on to tie the game late in the third period before winning in a shootout.

However, the "kids" line played 9:51 at 5v5 during that game and had 75% of the shot attempts, 88.8% of the expected goals, and 60% of the scoring chances.

Against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 1, the line played 10:06 at 5v5 and was on the ice for 58.8% of the shot attempts, 70% of the expected goals, 70% of the scoring chances, and 66.6% of the high-danger chances. Their first shift of the game resulted in a good opportunity for McGroarty, but it sailed over the net. They got chances later in the game as well, but couldn't bury one.

These three have legit chemistry and until Evgeni Malkin returns from whatever is ailing him, this needs to be the second line. They're effectively living in the offensive zone and are getting quality chances in each game. It's only a matter of time before some of these start going in. Heck, McGroarty and Koivunen had some golden opportunities during Tuesday's game, but weren't rewarded. Ducks goaltender Ville Husso was that good in the crease.

Hopefully, head coach Dan Muse rewards these three forwards with more minutes on Thursday when the Montreal Canadiens come to town. They definitely deserve it.

