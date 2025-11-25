Penguins' Injured Goaltender, Forward Full Participants In Practice

It appears a Pittsburgh Penguins' netminder - and one of their young forwards - is one step closer to his return to game action.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry - out since Nov. 4 with a lower-body injury - was a full participant in Penguins' practice on Monday, as was 22-year-old forward Ville Koivunen. Jarry took reps with the main squad - along with tandem partner Arturs Silovs - while Koivunen skated with the defensive group.

Rookie Sergei Murashov - who is 1-1-1 with a .913 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average - still participated in practice but was the third goaltender in the rotation.

Jarry, 30, was off to a good start this season before his injury, as he is 5-2 with a shutout and a .911 save percentage. He has worked hard to rebound from a tough season in 2024-25, which included waivers, an AHL stint, and an .893 save percentage.

Koivunen got off to a slow start production-wise this season, and he ended up in the AHL for a short stint, where he produced four goals and 11 points in six games before getting the call back to the big club. He has just two points in 11 games with the Penguins so far, but he had started to build some momentum in his game prior to his injury.

With the Penguins severely injury-depleted right now - and with a 2-4-3 record in November - they'd welcome back any of their injured players as soon as possible.

Forwards Justin Brazeau, Rickard Rakell, and Noel Acciari also skated before practice, and previously injured defenseman Jack St. Ivany - along with rookie Harrison Brunicke, who was a healthy scratch for seven straight games - was sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) for a conditioning stint.

'It's A Dream Come True': Penguins' Prospect Tristan Broz Grateful For Those Inolved In Journey To NHL

When a media scrum formed around <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a>' forward prospect Tristan Broz - just <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins/latest-news/penguins-top-forward-prospect-recalled-from-ahl">recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Monday morning</a> - after practice, something a bit unusual happened.

