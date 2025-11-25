'It's A Dream Come True': Penguins' Prospect Tristan Broz Grateful For Those Inolved In Journey To NHL

When a media scrum formed around Pittsburgh Penguins' forward prospect Tristan Broz - just recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Monday morning - after practice, something a bit unusual happened.

Instead of waiting for a reporter to break the ice with a question, Broz took it upon himself to begin the makeshift press conference in front of a locker stall at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry that now had his name above it.

"Before we get started, I'd just like to thank a couple people, if that's alright," Broz said.

After some nods, he began, Oscars acceptance speech-style:

"I'd like to thank, obviously, all my family and my parents, my grandparents. I'd like to thank all the coaches in my life... Bernie McBain, my old hockey coach. Greg May, high school at Blake. Pierre-Paul Lamoureux. Cary Eades at Fargo. David Carle, Tavis McMillan, 'Fergie' [Dallas Ferguson], Ryan Massa, Denver. All the coaches in Wilkes... Kirko [Kirk MacDonald], 'Lukes' [Nick Luuko], 'Bugsy' [Brad Malone], 'Brooksy' [Sheldon Brookbank]. All the boys down there and everyone that's helped me along the way.

"It takes a village to get here, so I'd like to thank all those people."

The Penguins' second-round pick (58th overall) in 2021 - humble as they come - was on the team bus back from Providence and in the middle of a card game with Owen Pickering and a few other WBS teammates when he missed the initial call from WBS GM Jason Spezza.

And - without the advice of his teammate and good friend - he may have put off reaching back out to his GM.

Penguins' Prospect Tristan Broz Almost Ignored Jason Spezza's Call To Share He'd Been Promoted - Community Post

Monday was an exciting day for Pittsburgh Penguins' top forward prospect Tristan Broz, as he was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) and will likely make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

"I was actually playing cards, and I missed Spezz's call," Broz said. "And I think I texted him something back like, 'Can I call you back in, like, 10 minutes?' Then I showed Picks, and he's like, 'What are you doing? Go call him back.' So I went back in the bathroom and called him."

And once Broz heard the news from Spezza, he said he fell to his knees, knowing his lifelong aspiration had been realized.

"It's a dream come true," Broz said. "I mean, I've just been through so much to get here, and what a journey it's been. When Spezz told me, I dropped to my knees. I was like, this is... man, it's been a lot of emotion and a lot of hard work, and really, a lifelong commitment to getting better and loving the game to get here. So, it was really an emotional moment. Really special."

And he didn't wait long to tell his family, including his parents, who were emotional upon hearing the news.

"I think it made it probably more real, just seeing their reaction," Broz said. "It was really cool, you know? My mom was crying, my dad was just grinning ear to ear. They're so happy, and they've put so much into this emotionally, financially, just time commitment driving me to rinks. So, it's just as much their moment as it is mine, and yeah, they're super happy. It was really cool."



Penguins Loan Top Defensive Prospect Harrison Brunicke To AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins are giving teenage top defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke a chance to reset at the AHL level with a conditioning loan.

In some ways, Broz's recall is something that has been anticipated for a while. The 23-year-old from River Falls, Wisc. was actually supposed to be called up at the end of the 2024-25 season, but a near-two-month bout with mononucleosis staved off those plans.

So, Broz got back to work this season in training camp, where he thoroughly impressed and almost earned a roster spot. Even though it didn't ultimately work out the way he was hoping at the end of camp, he got back to work and produced eight goals and 13 points in 18 games as WBS's first-line center.

"I thought I had a really good camp and put myself in a really good [spot]. Thought I had a good chance to make it, and it didn't go my way," Broz said. "But that's how life works sometimes. You can't just quit. So, I just kept playing hockey and doing the thing I love, and kept working hard at, really, everything. I wouldn't say it was just one thing, but just be more consistent and just continue to get better at everything, learning game by game."

And he credits his teammates in WBS for his success this season and last, as the team is currently leading the Atlantic Division at 13-4-1 after a back-to-back sweep this past weekend.

"We got a really good team down there," Broz said. "I think our record speaks for itself down there with the boys. And I think playing with really good players throughout the year and playing a really good system. I thought just the way we play is a lot a of fun, always having the puck and stuff. So, I credit a lot to that."

And his new head coach was impressed by both Broz's training camp showing and by what he heard from reports, so he hopes the young centerman can continue to build on that.

"I got really strong reports," coach Dan Muse said. "I think, when you go back, he had a strong training camp, too. Training camp matters. It matters a lot. He made a good impression, and he earned that during camp. He goes in there, and he goes down to Wilkes, and he follows it up.

"He's playing well on both sides of the puck. He's making plays. He's impacting the game offensively. We want him to jump in and continue on what he's doing."

It's Time For Penguins To Pull Trigger On Youth Talent

With a <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins/latest-news/takeaways-penguins-lose-heartbreaker-to-seattle-kraken-fall-out-of-playoff-position">2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken</a> on Saturday, the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a> officially fell out of a playoff position for the first time in the 2025-26 season.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!