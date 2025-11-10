Penguins Intriguing Prospect Is Shining Right Now

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tristan Broz played his first full season in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. In 59 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this past campaign, he posted 19 goals, 18 assists, and 37 points. Overall, the 2021 second-round pick showed promise in his first campaign in the AHL.

Yet, Broz has been taking his game to a new level early on this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In 13 games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Broz has posted seven goals, four assists, 11 points, and a plus-5 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that the Penguins prospect is making a real impact offensively down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Broz has been staying hot as the season rolls on, too. The Penguins prospect has scored a goal in each of his last three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and also recorded an assist in their Nov. 7 contest against the Rochester Americans.

With the way Broz is playing right now with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future. If the young forward continues to play well in the AHL, perhaps it could open the door for him to receive a call-up to Pittsburgh's NHL roster at some point this campaign.