Penguins Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Oilers Matchup

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made some roster moves ahead of their Dec. 16 contest against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Penguins have announced that they have added newcomers Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to their active roster. In addition, goaltender Sergei Murashov has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

With Skinner and Kulak added to Pittsburgh's active roster, they are now set to begin their Penguins tenures. They are also coincidentally doing so against the team that just traded them, the Oilers.

Skinner has appeared in 23 games this season, where he has posted an 11-8-4 record, a .891 save percentage, and a 2.83 goals-against average. Kulak, on the other hand, has recorded two assists in 31 games this season.

As for Murashov, he will be looking to continue his strong season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after being sent back down to the AHL. In 11 games with the AHL club this season, he has an 8-2-0 record, a .943 save percentage, and a 1.56 goals-against average.