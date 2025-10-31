Penguins Notebook: Key Forward Misses Practice, Rookie Pairing Reunited

The Pittsburgh Penguins sit atop the NHL on Friday after their 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

They didn't play a good first period and were down 1-0 heading into the second period before finding their legs in the final 40 minutes. Ryan Shea tied the game in the second period before Bryan Rust got the game-winning goal in the third period. Ben Kindel and Anthony Mantha also scored in the win.

The victory improved the Penguins' record to 8-2-2 overall, which is good for 18 points. They are now 5-1-1 on the road this season, heading into their next road game on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Before flying to Winnipeg, the Penguins held a practice in Minnesota on Friday, but not every player was present. Forward Justin Brazeau wasn't on the ice and was replaced by Philip Tomasino on the second line. Brazeau has been one of the Penguins' best forwards to start the 2025-26 season, compiling six goals and 12 points in 12 games.

Harrison Brunicke was back on the third pairing with Owen Pickering during practice, which is a sign that he could return to the lineup on Saturday. He has been a healthy scratch for the last two games and still has two games left on the nine-game trial before the Penguins have to decide to start his ELC.

Pickering and Brunicke were paired during training camp and the preseason, so getting them regular-season reps is the next step.

Here were the full practice lines:

Forwards

Hallander-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Tomasino

Koivunen-Kindel-Novak

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Kevin Hayes was also practicing and is getting closer to a return.

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Pickering-Brunicke

Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba were skating on the fourth defensive pairing.

We'll see if the Penguins roll with these lines on Saturday in Winnipeg. Puck drop will be at 3 p.m. ET.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!