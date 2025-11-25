Penguins' Notebook: Two Players Return In Full Capacity, Shootouts Practiced (Again)

Little by little, the Pittsburgh Penguins are getting healthier and healthier.

And - on Tuesday - there were two more steps in the right direction.

Forward Ville Koivunen and goaltender Tristan Jarry were full participants in Tuesday's practice, as Koivunen took line rushes and power play reps while Jarry practiced as part of the main group.

In addition, forward Sam Poulin was re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), which will clear a roster spot for at least one player to return. Because rookie defenseman Harrison Brunicke - who was loaned on conditioning to WBS as a rostered player - still counts toward the active roster, another move would have to be made in order to activate both.

Even if both players appear primed to return, head coach Dan Muse said the team is still taking it day-by-day. He did say, however, that he expects Jarry to be available Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

"I think we're still in that continuing to look at it each day," Muse said. "You know, you come off the ice, there needs to be some conversations. I think he's progressing very well, so I would expect that he's going to be available here for us [Wednesday].

"He's had some really good days. I think he's looked good. It's nice that we've actually been able to have some team practices, too, the way we have. So, there's some times in the year where you're not able to get a lot, you're not able to see a ton, they're really quick practices. And I think - especially for the goalies - it's hard to replicate a real team practice with just a couple shooters."

Rust misses again

For a second consecutive day, forward Bryan Rust missed practice due to illness. While - like the others - the team is monitoring the situation, Muse is moving forward as if the top-line right wing will be available Wednesday.

Rookie Ben Kindel skated in Rust's place on the top line for the second straight day.

"You always take things a day at a time," Muse said. "The expectation is [that we'll] see where things are at as we get through today. But, no, I'm thinking that he'll be back, and that's the plan."

Another day of progress for other injured players

Prior to the full team session, injured forwards Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, and Filip Hallander all took to the ice.

Rakell was on the second rink working solo, while the other three shared the main rink.

This is the fourth time in five practice days that Rakell, Brazeau, and Acciari have skated, while Hallander - diagnosed with a blood clot and expected to miss at least three months - just returned to the ice this week.

Young legs for a tough stretch

With forward Tristan Broz set to make his NHL debut Wednesday, he will be the ninth rookie to dress for the Penguins in a game this season, which is the highest mark in the NHL. In addition to Koivunen and Hallander - both of whom are on IR but around the NHL club - the Penguins currently have three rookies on their active roster in Kindel, Broz, and Brunicke.

Given the Penguins' injury situation and very condensed schedule in the next month, it's certainly a plus to have youthful energy and young legs at their disposal up and down their lineup.

But, Muse said that the energy aspect - although helped along by the young players - extends beyond them and to the veterans on the roster.

"I think it’s both," Muse said. "We need the young guys driving the energy, but you know what? We need the veterans driving the energy, and I think it’s a little bit of both. That’s what I’ve been seeing. And I think it’s actually been really good to see.

"[With] the young guys, obviously, I think there is natural energy that’s going to be coming from them because they’re young and, obviously, it’s the excitement of being here. And then I think there’s also energy though that can be driven from some of the veteran players - flip side - that goes to the younger guys and them seeing, like, that these guys have been doing it for 20-something years, they’re staying out just as long as [they] are, and there’s just as much competitiveness in practice as there is with when they’re young.

So, I think it can kind of come from both sides, and for me, I guess you come in here - you come in with eyes wide open - and you don’t necessarily have an expectation of what that will all look like. But that’s what I’ve seen from the two ends of it, and then it’s everybody in between also making sure that they’re pushing that energy and that they’re pushing the day-to-day. So, you need everybody pulling on that.”

