Penguins' Pre-Season: Final 23-Man Roster Prediction Edition

A few days ago, we had our Mailbox Monday, and I gave my final predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins' final 2025-26 roster.

Well, as it turns out, some things have changed. More specifically, some of these young players - and the veterans - have me changing my mind.

Through six pre-season games, the Penguins are 4-1-1, and that is in large part to some of the young players who are making a statement in this camp. While I don't think that means every single one of them will make the opening night NHL roster for puck drop on Oct. 7, I do think some of them have made enough of an impression to earn their way there - and I also think there are some veterans that have not performed up to standard and could, potentially, be blocking one of those younger players from a roster spot.

With major roster cuts expected within the next two days, we are drawing closer and closer to the end of camp - and the dawn of the new season.

So, here goes. Here is my final roster prediction to begin the 2025-26 season.

Forwards (14)

C Sidney Crosby

No explanation required.

C Evgeni Malkin

See "C Sidney Crosby."

RW Bryan Rust

Assuming he is not dealt in the next week, Rust will be on the opening night roster.

LW/RW/C Rickard Rakell

See "RW Bryan Rust."

RW Anthony Mantha

Mantha has shown value with his size, strength, and ability to create scoring opportunities off his shot. He has also meshed well with Malkin up to this point, and the Penguins will not want to waste a chance for him to make himself valuable enough to flip for assets at the trade deadline.

LW Ville Koivunen

It will be an absolute travesty - as well as serious malpractice - if Koivunen is not on this roster to start the season. He is tied for the pre-season lead in goals with two, and he's making guys look silly out there on a nightly basis.

C Tristan Broz

Broz has been one of the most impressive forwards in camp, period. And not only has he impressed offensively with two power play goals, it's telling that the Penguins are experimenting with him up and down the lineup and in all situations, almost as if to test him - and he's passed with flying colors.

RW Philip Tomasino

At first, I did not have Tomasino on my final roster projection. But he has been legitimately good in the last couple of games, and he has also shown some chemistry with a few other guys who could be on the roster. He's been going to the net a lot, he's been unafraid to pull the trigger, and he's made a few nice passing plays, too. He's earned a stay on the roster.

C Filip Hallander

In the first half of camp, I felt that Hallander needed to show me more in order to convince me he should be on the roster. Well, he has convinced me in the last couple of games with his playmaking smarts, his two-way play, and his center drive. I like what I've seen from him, and he didn't cross an ocean again for nothing.

C/LW Connor Dewar

Dewar has been outstanding in this camp. He made himself stand out in the 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday with a nice backhand goal and a fight, and he continues to prove why he may be a hidden gem for the Penguins on their fourth line.

RW Justin Brazeau

He's big, he's physical, he forechecks well, he goes to the net... and he's remarkably good at deflections. While that reason alone is not enough to earn him a roster spot, what does earn him a spot is his knack for seemingly always being in the right place at the right time. He's a great combination of size and smarts, which is something the Penguins could use.

C Ben Kindel

If you would have asked me at the beginning of camp if Kindel had a shot, I may have laughed. Not because Kindel isn't good, but because there are so many worthy forwards in camp. But Kindel has managed to rise above them all, and he's earned himself a nine-game trial - even if that means waiving a veteran. He may need to add size, but so does almost every 18- or 19-year-old who plays in the NHL. To me, that's not a valid reason to hold him back when he's shown he can handle NHL-grade competition - and even outmatch it.

C Blake Lizotte

Quite honestly, I think Lizotte barely makes this roster. It's not because he's been bad, but there have simply been younger centermen who have outplayed him. He's someone the Penguins would probably lose to waivers, so I think they'd rather hold onto him for a potential trade later.

C Tommy Novak

Truly, I haven't been a huge fan of Novak's camp. There are times when he looks a step slow, and he could stand to do a bit more away from the puck. But I have liked the look of the Novak-Hallander-Tomasino combination, and I do think that he has more to offer than what he's shown.

Notable omissions: Avery Hayes, Noel Acciari, Danton Heinen, Robby Fabbri, Boko Imama

Defensemen (7)

RD Erik Karlsson

Barring a surprise trade, there is no way the Penguins' top defenseman misses out on a roster spot. He's consistently been paired with a stay-at-home partner, and they've meshed well together.

RD Kris Letang

See "C Sidney Crosby" and "C Evgeni Malkin."

RD Matt Dumba

Dumba has been one of the best surprises of camp, and this is good news for him and the Penguins. He seems to be a different player than he was with the Dallas Stars a year ago, and he has been unleashing his booming shot with consistency, too. The pre-season has been good for his confidence, and, hopefully, that can translate to the regular season and turn him into a tradeable asset.

RD Connor Clifton

Clifton has been very sound in this camp. He knows his identity and sticks to it, and he's never trying to do too much. He strikes me as someone the Penguins could potentially play on their off-side, too.

RD Harrison Brunicke

Brunicke may not have been his tip-top self in a 5-3 win over Buffalo Wednesday, but he's been tip-top otherwise all throughout camp. He's already one of the Penguins' three best defenseman in this camp, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove or develop in juniors. His development needs to happen at the NHL level. He's ready, and he's a good, smart hockey player.

LD Parker Wotherspoon

Wotherspoon has been very unremarkable in the best possible way. His defensive details are on-point, and - so far, anyway - it seems like he can read pretty well off of Karlsson, which is a very hard thing to do. He plays a simple, calm game, and the Penguins need that on their blue line.

LD Ryan Shea

Shea struggled a bit in the 5-3 win in Buffalo, but before that, he was making his case. It's worth noting that Shea played his off-side in Buffalo and that the Penguins only had five defensemen. Other than that, he's had a solid, steady camp and has earned his way onto the NHL roster.

Notable omissions: Owen Pickering, Ryan Graves, Caleb Jones, Jack St. Ivany

Goaltenders (2)

Starter: Tristan Jarry

Jarry has been good in the pre-season, and - although he will more than likely have a short leash at the NHL level - he has earned the right to try to defend his net from younger guys coming up through the system and via trade - at least, one last time for old times' sake.

Backup: Arturs Silovs

Some will groan that this isn't Sergei Murashov, but the best thing for Murashov's development right now is to get a heavy workload in the AHL and see how he handles it. Besides, Silovs has been perfectly serviceable and solid, and he's earned his way onto the roster as a No. 2.

Notable omissions: Sergei Murashov, Filip Larsson

