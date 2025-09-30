Mailbox Monday: What Will The Penguins' Final Roster Look Like?

Pittsburgh Penguins' training camp is beginning to draw to a close, and there is sure to be a lot of drama in the next several days.

So, it's a perfect time for a Mailbox Monday, as I'm sure many fans have burning questions on their mind regarding camp, the final roster, impressions of young players, and more.

You asked, and I did my best to answer.

If you were GM how would you balance the seemingly conflicting aims of making Pens long term contenders and reaching the playoffs with the core 3? Given the lack of trades, it seems Dubas has been pressured into competing sooner, but I don't see a long window with no new core.

- @liam_rhea

I actually love questions like this because they are a reminder of why I am not an NHL GM. There is a lot that goes into this, so I'll do my best.

There are a few things to consider here. First, Evgeni Malkin is in the final year of his contract. Given the roster situation, an entirely new coaching staff, and youth just beginning to push for the NHL, it's hard to imagine the Penguins being contenders this season in any capacity unless they go young, and the prospects all perform immediately.

So - if I'm the GM - with Malkin, I'd have the expectation that if he wanted to contend one more time with this team, he'd probably have to sign another contract. That would be a pretty clear message.

As far as trades, at this point, I'm holding out for the right deal - especially for Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. The best window to trade Rakell may have already passed, and Rust is worth keeping around the young guys. I would, however, trade Erik Karlsson if presented with the opportunity to accrue more leverage in draft capital.

But the other part of this is a bit more complicated because I think it all depends on how the organization views the current crop of young players who already are or are very close to NHL-ready. You mentioned a "new core." Well, even if they don't yet have a franchise center or a star defensemen, I would argue that a few members of that "new core" have already arrived.

Ben Kindel has the talent and the smarts to be a top-six center, so I would consider him a potential part of a new core. Harrison Brunicke should be a top-four defenseman and, at his ceiling, a top-pairing blueliner, so he could also be part of that. And then there's Sergei Murashov, whose camp and track record prove that he could be the real deal - and that he has potential as a star NHL goaltender.

If I'm GM, I'm feeling pretty confident about three of my current prospects - plus, perhaps, at least one of Rutger McGroarty or Ville Koivunen - and think part of that core is already here. So, perhaps I don't push super hard to compete in a strong draft year, bank on drafting that franchise talent, and go from there, depending on who that is.

Hypothetically, if the Penguins do draft a franchise center or defenseman in 2026 who can help immediately - and those other three have another year of development at that point - I'm looking at that $50 million-plus of cap space and boatload of draft capital I have next summer, and I'm going to get aggressive in trying to acquire whichever that other "missing" core piece is.

And that is the best shot I have at competing in the final year of Crosby's contract while also managing not to mortgage the long-term future of the franchise. And, hey, maybe that also means 87 sticks around for a few more years before hanging them up, which is never a bad thing.

Why couldn't Kindel make the roster? Other than being a little small, he didn't look out of place to me.

- @ThePuckMike

I'm going to be honest, Mike: I'm not sure that he shouldn't.

I hear a lot of arguments about "rushing" Kindel onto a non-playoff NHL team. While I understand that side of the coin, I'm also of the belief that no two players are alike. No two players have the same timeline for NHL readiness. And no two players are predictable.

Kindel has thoroughly impressed me in this camp, and the thing that impresses me most is how he's gotten better each game as the competition has gotten better. His reads are up to NHL speed, his skating is fine, and his smarts are off the charts for someone his age.

If a player is legitimately ready for the next level, there's no such thing as "rushing" them. If they're not behind, why not reward them for showing that they're ahead?

I'm not even saying that Kindel needs to stay beyond a nine-game trial. But, if Kyle Dubas meant it when he said "the young guys are coming," Kindel has earned those nine games through his performance. Him cracking the NHL roster wasn't on my training camp bingo card, but he should certainly be in the conversation at this point.

If the Pens keep a younger player or two who has earned a spot (Broz, Brunicke), can you explain how that would work logistically/financially? Is it as simple as waiving/sending Dumba or whoever down to the AHL? It has to be more complicated, right? Thanks for all your reporting!

- @jeffrose810.bsky.social

Thanks, Jeff. I appreciate you reading along.

And, in this case, no, I don't think it's more complicated than that.

Again, if Dubas meant what he said about young guys earning spots, he won't hesitate to move the veterans they beat out for roster spots however he has to. Ideally, he would execute a trade - but trading players during training camp is difficult because teams are well-aware of the waiver wire and that they can probably get that same player for free on waivers rather than giving up an asset for them.

So, I do not think waivers will be an issue. The Penguins have more than $11.75 million in cap space, so they can afford to bury a few contracts if that's what it comes down to.

The Athletic writers have the Pens dead last. I get the blue line may have issues, but the forward group looks too good to finish there. What do you think?

- @WadeWorkman3

Quite frankly, I disgree with that assessment. And I feel especially confident in saying that after watching five Penguins' pre-season games and seeing some of the newfound structure that Dan Muse and his coaching staff are implementing.

It doesn't look like this team is playing nearly as high-risk. They aren't bleeding odd-man rushes, and they're playing a much cleaner game in the neutral zone. They also aren't afraid to use center drive, which is something Muse has talked about.

In addition, the Penguins have some legitimate young talent pushing for the roster. If even a few of those guys make the team, I think it, by default, makes the Penguins a better team. The forward group is better on paper than it was last season - even without the young guys in the mix - and the defense corps isn't much changed, especially since Marcus Pettersson wasn't at his best for much of the season last year before the trade.

And, at the end of the day, I still think there are at least a handful of other teams that are simply way better-positioned to tank than the Penguins are, especially since they have not moved any of their higher-value veterans. As long as those guys are still on the roster, teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Buffalo Sabres, and Anaheim Ducks are likely to finish behind them.

What's ur 23 man roster prediction

- @DrakeBarrett8

Well, isn't this the million-dollar question? It's also the hardest question on here. My answer changes by the day.

If you would have asked me 24 hours ago whether or not Ben Kindel would be making a legitimate case for the NHL roster, I would have said "no." But, his performance against the Detroit Red Wings in a 2-1 win on Monday changed my tune a bit, and I believe he has earned his way into the conversation. Same with Filip Hallander.

That said, I still think Kindel ends up back in juniors. There are simply too many young forwards vying for few spots, and I do think others have earned it, too. I'm not saying it won't happen. I just think it's a longshot.

But... here goes. I'll probably change my answer immediately after writing this:

Forwards (13)

Sidney Crosby

Evgeni Malkin

Bryan Rust

Rickard Rakell

Ville Koivunen

Anthony Mantha

Filip Hallander

Philip Tomasino

Tristan Broz

Justin Brazeau

Blake Lizotte

Connor Dewar

Tommy Novak

Defensemen (8)

Erik Karlsson

Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon

Connor Clifton

Harrison Brunicke

Owen Pickering

Matt Dumba

Ryan Shea

Goaltenders (2)

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Injured Reserve:

Kevin Hayes

Rutger McGroarty

Can't wait to see what I think at this time tomorrow. But that's where my head is at right now.

