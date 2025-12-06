Penguins Promising Prospect Heating Up In Big Way

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a 6-2 final score on Dec. 5. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Avery Hayes certainly played a role in the win, as he had a strong performance for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Hayes undoubtedly felt it offensively in this matchup, as he scored a goal and recorded two assists. This is just the latest strong game from the 23-year-old forward for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Hayes has been red-hot as of late, as he has now recorded three goals and six points over his last four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With numbers like these, there is no question that Hayes is standing out in a big way with the AHL squad lately.

With his ongoing hot streak, Hayes has now posted six goals, six assists, and 12 points in 16 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. These are some solid offensive numbers from the Penguins prospect, and it will be fascinating to see if he can continue to stay hot in the AHL from here. If he does, perhaps it could open the door for him to get a call-up to Pittsburgh's roster in the near future.