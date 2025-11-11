Penguins Prospect Second In NCAA In Points This Year

We all know how great Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff has been to start the NCAA season, but fellow Penguins prospect Zam Plante should also have everyone's attention.

Plante, who plays for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, has seven goals and 19 points in 20 games to start the year. His 19 points rank second in the NCAA and is one point off the lead. Max Plante, his brother and linemate, leads the NCAA in scoring with 20.

This is Plante's second season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He played in 33 games last season, scoring 7 goals and recording 20 points. He's only one point away from equaling his point total from last year in far fewer games.

Plante was picked by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Ron Hextall was still the general manager at the time before he was replaced by Kyle Dubas after the 2022-23 season.

