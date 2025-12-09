Penguins Provide Rough Evgeni Malkin Injury Update

The Pittsburgh Penguins have provided a new injury update on star forward Evgeni Malkin, and it is certainly less than ideal.

The Penguins announced that Malkin is now considered week-to-week with his upper-body injury. In addition, the Penguins have placed Malkin on injured reserve (IR).

Malkin was initially considered to be day-to-day with his injury, but now with this update from the Penguins, he is set to miss more time than expected.

The Penguins will certainly miss Malkin when he is sidelined, as he has been having an excellent season for them. In 28 games on the year with the Metropolitan Division club, he has posted eight goals, 21 assists, 29 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, the 39-year-old forward is showing that he can still be a star in the NHL.

This is not the only bad news that the Penguins received, however.

The Penguins also announced that forward Blake Lizotte is now considered week-to-week and has been placed on IR with Malkin. In 27 games this season, Lizotte has recorded three goals, five points, and a plus-1 rating.