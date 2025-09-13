Penguins Release 2025 Training Camp Schedule

At long last, hockey season is back.
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins released their training camp schedule for 2025-26. It begins next week on Thursday, Sept. 18, and all sessions are open to the public and free of charge. All practices and morning skates will take place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pa., and camp runs through through Oct. 1.
The Penguins' first pre-season game will be in Montreal to face the Canadiens on Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. They will play seven pre-season games, the last of which will be against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo on Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. One of the games will also feature Penguins' goaltending legend Marc-Andre Fleury, who signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Pittsburgh and will appear in a pre-season game on Sept. 27 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Here is the full pre-season schedule for the Penguins:
September 18:
8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice
September 19:
8:45-10:15 AM – Group B Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group C Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group A Practice
September 20:
8:45-10:15 AM – Group C Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group A Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group B Practice
September 21:
No on-ice practices scheduled
September 22:
11:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT MONTREAL (Bell Centre)
September 23:
8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice
September 24:
11:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS
September 25:
No on-ice practices scheduled
September 26:
10:30 AM – Morning Skate
12:00 PM – Non-Game Group Practice
7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT
September 27:
10:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME VS. COLUMBUS
September 28:
11:00-11:35 AM – Group A Practice
11:35 AM-12:20 PM – Group A and B Scrimmage
12:20-12:55 PM – Group B Practice
September 29:
11:30 – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT
September 30:
DAY OFF
October 1:
11:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO
