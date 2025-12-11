Penguins Send First-Rounder Back To AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a roster move, as they have announced that forward Sam Poulin has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Poulin was just called up to the Penguins' roster on Dec. 9. Now, with this latest roster move, he is heading back right back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Poulin will now be looking to continue to make a big impact with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after being sent back down to the AHL. The 2019 first-round pick is in the middle of a strong season with the AHL squad, as he has recorded nine goals, 11 assists, 20 points, and a plus-8 rating in 22 games.

Poulin has appeared in 15 career NHL games over four seasons with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded two assists, six penalty minutes, 20 hits, and a minus-5 rating.