    Penguins Send First-Rounder Back To AHL

    Michael DeRosa
    Dec 11, 2025, 00:49
    This former Penguins first-round pick is heading back to the AHL.

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a roster move, as they have announced that forward Sam Poulin has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

    Poulin was just called up to the Penguins' roster on Dec. 9. Now, with this latest roster move, he is heading back right back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. 

    Poulin will now be looking to continue to make a big impact with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after being sent back down to the AHL. The 2019 first-round pick is in the middle of a strong season with the AHL squad, as he has recorded nine goals, 11 assists, 20 points, and a plus-8 rating in 22 games. 

    Poulin has appeared in 15 career NHL games over four seasons with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded two assists, six penalty minutes, 20 hits, and a minus-5 rating. 