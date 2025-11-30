Penguins Send Two Forwards Back To Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a roster move on Sunday ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

After losing 7-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Penguins sent forwards Tristan Broz and Danton Heinen back to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Broz made his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, then was healthy scratched for Friday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Saturday's game against the Leafs.

Broz is a young player that the Penguins are really excited about. He almost made the NHL roster out of training camp before he was one of the final cuts. If he produces for WBS again (he already has eight goals and 13 points in 18 games), it won't be long before he's called back up.

Heinen also started the season in WBS after not making the NHL roster out of camp. He compiled five goals and 14 points in 10 games before he was called up by the Penguins. He only racked up one assist in nine games before he was sent back down.

There's a chance that one or both of Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari return on Monday since they've been making a ton of progress with their respective injuries.

