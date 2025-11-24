Penguins Sign Defensive Prospect To Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defensive prospect Peyton Kettles to a three-year entry-level contract.

The news was announced by the team on Monday. Kettles was picked by the Penguins in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft and played in five games this season before suffering a right shoulder injury.

Kettles started the season with the Swift Current Broncos before he was traded to the Kelowna Rockets in a blockbuster move. He was in his third season with the Broncos before he was traded. In the five combined games between the two teams this year, Kettles compiled a goal and three points. He finished the 2024-25 season with five goals and 14 points in 53 games.

Kettles underwent surgery on his right shoulder this past Friday and is expected to be out for six-to-seven months.

