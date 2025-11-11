Penguins Sign Forward To AHL PTO

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced that they have signed forward William Dufour to an AHL professional tryout (PTO).

Dufour started this season in the KHL with Lada Tolyatti, where he posted two goals, one assist, and a minus-3 rating. However, his time with the KHL squad was short-lived, and then he played for the Quebec National of the LNAH. Now, he is heading to his third team of the season after landing this PTO with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Dufour was selected by the New York Islanders with the 152nd overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He played in one NHL game for the Islanders during the 2022-23 season, where he had a minus-2 rating.

Dufour spent this past in the AHL, recording nine goals and 22 points in 67 games split between the Bridgeport Islanders and the Colorado Eagles. Now, after getting this AHL PTO with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 6-foot-3 forward will be looking to make an impact.