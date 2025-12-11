Penguins' Top Goaltending Prospect Posts Impressive Shutout, Continues AHL Dominance

The Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltending situation has certainly been an interesting one to follow as a whole this season.

Tristan Jarry is having his best season in recent memory and is now involved in some trade speculation. Arturs Silovs started off the year well and was involved in some Rookie of the Year conversations until a recent slide in play.

But it's hard to ignore what top goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov is doing in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), too. And his most recent performance was, perhaps, his most impressive and dominant of his AHL career so far.

On Wednesday, Murashov posted a 34-save shutout - which included 20 saves in the first period - en route to a 3-0 WBS victory against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

And his latest performance is only the latest example of the spectacular AHL season that he's putting together.

In 11 appearances this season for WBS, the 21-year-old Murashov is 8-2 with two shutouts, a 1.56 goals-against average, and a .943 save percentage. Both his goals-against average and save percentage are the top marks in the AHL by a decent margin, as Sebastian Cossa of the Grand Rapids Griffins is second in both categories at 1.76 and .935, respectively.

Simply put, Murashov is dominating the AHL this season. He put together a pretty good run of games at the NHL level earlier this season, too, as he was 1-1-1 with a shutout, a 1.90 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage.

It will be interesting to see how the Penguins' goaltending situation at the NHL level shakes out the rest of the season. Regardless, they could just have a long-term answer waiting in the wings at WBS.

