Penguins Top Prospect Is Big Player To Watch

After starting the season injured, Pittsburgh Penguins top prospect Rutger McGroarty kicked off his 2025-26 campaign with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Nov. 15 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. McGroarty certainly started the year off in a solid way, as he scored a goal in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 3-1 win.

With McGroarty being one of the Penguins' most promising youngsters, seeing him start the year off with a goal is certainly encouraging. They are expecting the 2022 first-round pick to become a big part of their roster in the future, so he is undoubtedly a player to keep a very close eye on now that he is back to being healthy.

If McGroarty can continue to produce offense for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, it very well could lead to him getting called up to Pittsburgh's NHL roster in the near future. Thus, the 21-year-old forward will be looking to stand out down in the AHL from here.

McGroarty completed his first professional season in 2024-25, where he primarily played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 60 games with the AHL squad this past campaign, he recorded 14 goals and 39 points. He also had one goal and three points in eight NHL games with Pittsburgh during the 2024-25 season.

Overall, McGroarty has shown promise, and it will be interesting to see what he can do during his second pro season from here.