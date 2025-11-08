Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Latest Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have activated forward Kevin Hayes off injured reserve (IR).

In addition, the Penguins shared that they have placed forward Filip Hallander on IR.

Hayes suffered an upper-body injury during training camp and has yet to make his 2025-26 season debut for the Penguins. Yet, now that he has been activated off IR, things are set to change on that front.

Hayes appeared in 64 games this past season with the Penguins, where he recorded 13 goals, 10 assists, 23 points, and 52 hits. This is after he posted 13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points, and an even plus/minus rating in 79 games during the 2023-24 season with the St. Louis Blues.

With Hayes coming back, he will provide the Penguins with another veteran forward to work with for their lineup. The Massachusetts native will be looking to get his offense back up, like when he had 18 goals and 54 points in 81 games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23.

Hallander being placed on IR is understandable, as the Penguins announced earlier this week that he will be out for a minimum of three months due to a blood clot in his leg.

In 13 games this season for the Penguins, Hallander has posted one goal, four points, and a plus-4 rating.