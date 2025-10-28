Pittsburgh Penguins At Philadelphia Flyers Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. It comes less than 24 hours after the Penguins improved to 7-2-1 after defeating the St. Louis Blues, 6-3.

The Penguins started fast and were up 2-0 less than a minute into Monday's game before the Blues came back to tie the game heading into the second intermission. The Penguins were a bit sloppy in their own end in the first period, but to their credit, they tightened things up in the final 40 minutes and hardly allowed the Blues to get many more quality looks.

Bryan Rust, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Parker Wotherspoon, and Anthony Mantha scored in the win. The Penguins will try to carry this momentum into Tuesday's game against a Flyers team that is 4-3-1 this season. They have won three of their last four games, including Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the New York Islanders.

Trevor Zegras and Sean Couturier have been on fire to open the season with two goals and eight points in eight games. Zegras has really benefited from a change of scenery thus far after the Flyers acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks during the offseason.

Dan Vladar has been great in net, rocking a .932 save percentage in five games, but will get the night off as Samuel Ersson is set to get the start.

Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Penguins after Tristan Jarry played against the Blues on Monday. There's a possibility that defensive prospect Owen Pickering makes his 2025-26 debut after he was called up from the WBS Penguins on Tuesday morning. If he plays, he could be featured on the third pair with Harrison Brunicke after the two had some nice chemistry during training camp and the preseason.

Puck drop for Tuesday's game will be at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. It's part of the NHL's "Frozen Frenzy" where all 32 teams will be in action tonight.

