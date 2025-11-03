Pittsburgh Penguins At Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will finish their four-game road trip on Monday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

The Penguins are coming off a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and will try to end the trip on a high note. They enter Monday's game with an 8-3-2 record, which is good for 18 points. They are tied for first in the Metropolitan Division with the New Jersey Devils.

Tristan Jarry is set to start in goal for the Penguins after having the day off on Saturday. He's off to a strong start this season, compiling a 5-1-0 record, a 2.35 goals-against average, and a .923 save percentage.

Harrison Brunicke is slated to be in his ninth NHL game after he was paired with Owen Pickering again during the morning skate. Brunicke played in his eighth game on Saturday and struggled, so he'll try to bounce back on Monday.

Here were the rest of the lines:

Forwards:

Hallander-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Tomasino

Novak-Kindel-Koivunen

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Pickering-Brunicke

Dumba-Clifton

Anthony Stolarz will start in net for the Maple Leafs, and they will also be getting back William Nylander. Nylander has been one of their best players this year, compiling three goals and 15 points in nine games.

The Maple Leafs come into this game with a 6-5-1 record and recently beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Puck drop for Monday's game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

