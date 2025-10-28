Pittsburgh Penguins Call Up First-Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a roster move, as they have announced that defenseman Owen Pickering has been recalled from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Pickering has appeared in seven games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, and a plus-4 rating. This is after he posted two goals, 13 points, and a plus-18 rating in 47 games with the AHL squad this past season.

Pickering also played in his first 25 career NHL games last season, where he posted one goal, three points, 13 hits, and 19 blocks. Now, the 2022 first-round pick will be looking to impress after landing this latest call-up to Pittsburgh's roster.

The Penguins are set to play next on Oct. 25 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins will be looking to stay hot, as they have won five out of their last six games.