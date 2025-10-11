Rangers At Penguins Preview: Mike Sullivan Returns To Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to improve to 3-0-0 on the season when they host Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Sullivan will return to PPG Paints Arena for the first time since becoming the head coach of the Rangers during the offseason. He's arguably the best coach in Penguins' history and helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

He was the perfect coach at the perfect time for the Penguins and will likely get a standing ovation from Penguins fans when he's honored during the game.

Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Penguins after shutting the Rangers out on Tuesday, 3-0. He made the saves he needed to make and was a calm presence in net throughout the game. This will be his second start of the season after Tristan Jarry started against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Justin Brazeau scored two goals in Tuesday's game, including the game-winner, before Blake Lizotte added one at the end of the third period.

Saturday morning's skate was optional, so the lines were a little bit jumbled. There's also a chance that Bryan Rust makes his season debut after missing the first two games with a lower-body injury. He was on the ice for the skate and has been practicing with the team this week.

Igor Shesterkin will start in goal for the Rangers, but they'll be without forward Vincent Trocheck, who suffered a lower-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. He's week-to-week with that injury.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

