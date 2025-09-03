Report: Penguins Linked To Carey Price Contract Trade

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to trade Carey Price's contract, and the Pittsburgh Penguins may be a taker.

According to Marco D'Amico of RG Media, there's a chance that Price's contract gets moved this week, and he has heard that the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Penguins are potential destinations. The Canadiens may look to make another trade after moving Price's contract.

Even though Price is retired, he has a year left on his contract before it expires. Any team that takes on the rest of the deal will look to get an extra asset, whether it's a draft pick, prospect, or roster player. For the Penguins, they'd likely be looking at a pick or a prospect to keep adding to their pipeline since they're rebuilding. They'd just stash Price on long-term injured reserve for the 2025-26 season.

However, D'Amico added in his tweet thread that the Sharks appear to be the favorite to trade for Price's contract as of this time.

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports added that teams could demand a second-round pick to take on the rest of Price's contract.

This is a story that will be worth monitoring, especially since training camp is just around the corner.

