The Early Returns On Sergei Murashov Are Encouraging

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov has started in two games since coming up from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Nov. 4.

Murashov was recalled from WBS after the Penguins announced that Tristan Jarry would be out for at least three weeks with the injury. Murashov had been lighting up the AHL to start the season, compiling a 5-2-0 record, a 1.73 goals-against average, and a .931 save percentage. One of his wins also resulted in a shutout, and he was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for October.

He made his first NHL start against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 9 and looked the part. He made an outstanding save on Quinton Byfield in the second period, showcasing his agility in the crease. Murashov kept the Penguins in that game and helped them take a lead into the third period before the rest of the team ran out of gas. He gave up two goals in the third period, including the game-winner to Kevin Fiala, and the Penguins lost 3-2.

Despite the loss, it was still a solid debut. None of the goals he gave up were bad. The first one came off a bad bounce, the second one was a blistering shot from Corey Perry, and the game-winner was a great move from Kevin Fiala.

Murashov made his second start on Sunday against the Nashville Predators, a game the Penguins had to have, and he was excellent. Was he tested a lot? No, but when he needed to be called upon, he answered the bell. He recorded a 21-save shutout and became only the second goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his first win. Jeff Zatkoff was the first to accomplish that feat in 2013.

One of Murashov's best saves came in the third period off a one-timer from Matthew Wood. Murashov showcased his agility and made the save look super easy.

Sunday's game was a perfect example of why so many people around the Penguins are super high on Murashov. He looked so calm and composed in goal. His positioning was also exquisite. His rebound control, which has been a knock on him at times, was also totally fine.

Yes, the Predators aren't good this year, but they still have some good goal-scorers, including Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Matthew Wood. Even Steven Samkos, who only has four goals in 20 games this season, can strike at any time, and the Penguins found that out the hard way on Friday.

The Penguins will now have five days off before playing again on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. They'll fly home from Sweden and practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before Friday's game. After Friday's game, they'll play again on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

At the very least, Murashov will get one of those starts before the Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres in their annual "Thanksgiving Eve" game on Nov. 26. He deserves to keep getting some reps in the goalie rotation with Arturs Silovs before Jarry returns.

It's still early, but Murashov has been as advertised, and that should have fans excited. There's a real chance he could be the starting goaltender as early as next season.

