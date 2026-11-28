However, Buffalo was awarded a power play opportunity shortly after, and Rasmus Dahlin - left uncovered on the back door - tapped it in to restore Buffalo's lead. The Penguins controlled most of the play for the rest of the period, and Murashov came up with some key stops. And they were rewarded with 40 seconds left in the opening frame, when Kris Letang snapped a knuckler toward the net that ended up in the back of the net to, once again, tie the game heading into first intermission.