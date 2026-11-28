Pittsburgh Penguins
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The Kids Are Alright: 3 Takeaways From Penguins' Youth-Driven Win Over Sabres To Snap Five-Game Skid
Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 4:59 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 4:59 AM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 2:12 AM
Penguins' young forwards Ville Koivunen, Rutger McGroarty, and Ben Kindel led the way for Pittsburgh in a much-needed win.
It appears a new era of youth is dawning for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
And, in a desperate time of need, the kids offered a glimpse into what a brighter future could look like for a transitioning Penguins' team.
On Friday, some of the youngest players on the Penguins' roster led the charge in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Ville Koivunen, Rutger McGroarty, and Ben Kindel each had a goal and an assist, and rookie netminder Sergei Murashov - after allowing a goal on the first shot for a league-leading fourth time this season - finished strong, stopping 31 of 34 Sabres' shots on goal.
Even though captain Sidney Crosby failed to register a point for the third consecutive game, the Penguins' depth players came through, with their youngest players delivering when the team really needed a notch in the win column.
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The Sabres actually got on the board first in this one, when a blown defensive coverage led to a Jiri Kulich goal against just 31 seconds into the game. After, that, however, the Penguins started to get some momentum, and Kindel batted one in out of mid-air from the low slot at the 7:42 mark to tie the game at 1-1.
However, Buffalo was awarded a power play opportunity shortly after, and Rasmus Dahlin - left uncovered on the back door - tapped it in to restore Buffalo's lead. The Penguins controlled most of the play for the rest of the period, and Murashov came up with some key stops. And they were rewarded with 40 seconds left in the opening frame, when Kris Letang snapped a knuckler toward the net that ended up in the back of the net to, once again, tie the game heading into first intermission.
And, although second periods have been a problem for the Penguins in recent games, that was not the case this time.
Just 30 seconds into the middle frame - similar to Kulich's goal in the opening - the Penguins' third line was cycling in the offensive zone, and they were rewarded when McGroarty drove the net and legally angled a nice pass from Koivunen off his skate and into the net to put the Penguins up by one.
Less than three minutes later, Blake Lizotte got the puck in the slot and sniped one past goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to give Pittsburgh a two-goal lead.
Josh Norris capitalized a little more than 12 minutes into the second to put the Sabres back to within one, but the Penguins, once again, responded late in the period during a hard-working play by the third line.
McGroarty was able to force the puck to Koivunen after a hard-fought battle along the left wall. Koivunen got the puck in the left circle, and instead of holding onto it, he deceptively released it right away, sneaking it past Lukkonnen and giving Pittsburgh back its two-goal advantage.
And, to cap off a nice, shutdown third period from Murashov and the Penguins, Evgeni Malkin put home an empty-netter with two minutes remaining to give the Penguins a much-needed win.
Here are three takeaways from this win:
- It's worthy to keep beating this drum, but the "kid line" has easily been the Penguins' best for several games running now. And they were finally rewarded for their efforts Friday.
Koivunen was everywhere, making nifty passes (including on McGroarty's goal), getting involved after the whistle, and hovering around the net front. McGroarty's hard work on the forecheck is palpable, as is his net front presence and playmaking vision. And Lapierre - an underappreciated part of that trio - has done a nice job in a distribution role down the middle and seems to have a natural chemistry with the other two, also playing defensively responsible hockey.
It was only matter of time before these guys were going to get going with the production. Of course, it's one game, so it's important not to read too much into a small sample.
But, things would be different if there wasn't a buildup to this performance. It seems these three are only building more and more chemistry with each passing game, and it's a fair expectation to see the production continue to catch up.
- On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was a rare off-night for defenseman Kaedan Korczak, who has been a bright spot defensively on an otherwise chaotic Penguins' blue line.
He was caught up on the play and out of position on both of the first two goals, leaving attackers either to be defended by forwards or exposed entirely without coverage. There were a few instances when it seemed like he and partner Erik Karlsson - and, at times, Sam Girard - were out-of-sync, resulting in miscommunication.
In fact, this has largely been a problem for the Penguins' defensive unit as a whole this season and it's probably why they allow so many glaring chances against and blow so many coverages. If the defensive pairings as well as the pairings and forwards are not on the same page, the entire house collapses.
Again, Korczak has been fantastic for most of the season, so it's unfair to say he's been part of the problem. But he stood out in a negative way Friday, even if he was better as the game went on.
- This was a badly needed win for the Penguins, and I keep stressing that. It doesn't really matter if they're one team away from being in the NHL's basement. When everything is going wrong for a team, literally just to keep everyone sane, teams have to find a way to keep pushing.
There was more fight from the Penguins in this one - especially, for the final 40 minutes - than I have seen from them in some time. Almost every line was performing.
Almost.
Again, Crosby has no points in his last three games. He has just six goals and 15 points in 25 games this season. His line was the weak link in this game, even if they did generate some chances.
Later in the game, Malkin and Tommy Novak switched, and Novak, Crosby, and Rakell were able to get a few things going. Rakell blocked a shot late in the game and appeared to be injured, but he returned.
At the end of the day, as I keep mentioning, Crosby needs speed on his line. He's missing that north-south, hard-forechecking, straightline energy wigner with some skill who drives the net. At this stage in his career, he needs those legs.
I'd give Avery Hayes a look there next game. At this point, anything is worth trying in an effort to spark the Penguins' captain.
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