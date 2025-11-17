This Penguins Move Just Keeps Looking Better

The Pittsburgh Penguins made multiple moves this off-season. One of them was signing forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. His deal also comes with up to $2 million of performance bonuses.

So far, the decision to bring in Mantha is looking like a very good one for the Penguins.

Mantha is cementing himself as a nice part of the Penguins' roster early on this season. In 18 games so far this season with the Metropolitan Division club, he has posted eight goals, five assists, 13 points, and a plus-9 rating. With this, he currently ranks second on the Penguins in goals and fourth in points.

Mantha has also been continuing to make an impact, as he has recorded two goals and one assist over his last five games with the Penguins.

If Mantha can continue to provide the Penguins with strong offensive production, it would be huge for a Pittsburgh club looking to prove its doubters wrong. So far, it is hard to complain about what Mantha has been providing for the Penguins, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on his strong start to the season from here.