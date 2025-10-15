Top Prospect Will Be Out Of Lineup In Anaheim For 'Development Plan'

It appears that one of the top prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins will see his first game as a healthy scratch Tuesday.

Head coach Dan Muse said that 19-year-old defenseman Harrison Brunicke will not play against the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday as part of the development plan the team has laid out for him.

Muse mentioned that these planned scratches are part of the team's process for both Brunicke and fellow teenage rookie Ben Kindel, who is just 18 years old and was drafted 11th overall by the Penguins this summer.

"We're looking at what's best for him and his development," Muse said. "It's all part of a plan for them laid out by management and the coaching staff. They're in a different position because of their age, and we want to put them in the best position to succeed."

Going into Pittsburgh Penguins ' training camp this season, it's safe to say that most folks did not have 2025 11th overall pick Ben Kindel making the NHL roster out of the gate.

Brunicke registered his first NHL goal on Thursday in a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders and has one point in three NHL games to start his career. Kindel has the same exact stat line, as he scored his first NHL goal Saturday against the New York Rangers, which is his lone point on the season so far.

In the first three games this season, Brunicke worked on the third defensive pairing with Caleb Jones, and Kindel has been centering the third line. Kindel is expected to play against Anaheim.

