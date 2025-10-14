Penguins At Ducks Preview: Penguins Looking To Bounce Back After Saturday's Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins will start their run through California on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

This will be the first of two meetings against the Ducks this year before the Penguins play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. The Penguins are 2-1-0 on the season and are coming off a loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Ducks are 1-1-0 after beating the Sharks on Saturday.

The Penguins practiced in California on Monday, and based on some of the lines, head coach Dan Muse could be making some changes to his lineup. Harrison Brunicke was paired with Kris Letang on the second defensive pairing, though Muse confirmed that Letang being on the left side was just for practice. Still, there's a chance Muse could put Brunicke on the left side of the second pairing since Ryan Shea has really struggled in that spot.

Matt Dumba took Caleb Jones's spot on the third pairing during practice with Shea, a sign that Jones could be a healthy scratch after playing the first three games.

Philip Tomasino was back on the third line with Benjamin Kindel and Tommy Novak and may draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past two games.

Here were the full practice lines:

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Novak-Kindel-Tomasino

Dewar-Lixotte-Hallander/Acciari

Defense

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Letang-Brunicke

Shea-Dumba

The Penguins won't have a morning skate before Tuesday's game, so nobody will know who starts in goal until Muse meets with the media before the game starts.

Puck drop is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!