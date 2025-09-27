Training Camp: Penguins Make First Wave Of Roster Cuts

With the regular season just 10 days away, the Pittsburgh Penguins are beginning to get a picture of what their NHL roster will look like come Oct. 7, when they face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden to open the season.

And that picture includes reducing the training camp roster bit by bit.

On Saturday, the Penguins made the first big round of cuts to the roster, assigning all listed players to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's AHL training camp, which begins on Sept. 29 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pa.

The following players were re-assigned:

F Raivis Ansons

D David Breazeale

D Tommy Budnick

F Kyle Criscuolo

F Brayden Edwards

F Zach Gallant

F Max Graham

D Brent Johnson

F Jordan Kaplan

F Gabe Klassen

D Daniel Laatsch

F Brett Murray

G Maxim Pavlenko

D Emil Pieniniemi

F Zach Urdahl

Blue Jackets At Penguins Preseason Preview: Marc-Andre Fleury Returns To Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first preseason win on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

After the cuts, the Penguins' training camp roster was reduced to 58 players, which still includes prospects such as Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen, Ben Kindel, Harrison Brunicke, Owen Pickering, Avery Hayes, and Tristan Broz. Goaltenders Sergei Murashov, Filip Larsson, and Arturs Silovs also remain on the roster.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!