Two Penguins Forwards Returned To Practice On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins got some reinforcements during Wednesday's practice.

Forwards Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari returned to practice in regular jerseys, meaning there's no limitations for contact. They had been skating before practices and during morning skates before fully practicing on Wednesday.

Brazeau was doing a few drills with Evgeni Malkin and Tommy Novak, while Acciari was rotating in the bottom six. They didn't really do complete line rushes during the session.

Brazeau hasn't played since Oct. 30 against the Minnesota Wild. He has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and has six goals and 12 points in 12 games.

Acciari hasn't played since Nov. 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has three points (all assists) in 13 games. He was rotating in the bottom six during the line rushes portion of practice.

Time will tell if both players return to the lineup on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If they don't, their next opportunity will be on Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

Other practice notes: Anthony Mantha missed practice with a maintenance day and Joona Koppanen missed practice with an illness.

