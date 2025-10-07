Ville Koivunen's Rookie Year Starts On Sidney Crosby's Wing

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ville Koivunen will be on the top line for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the New York Rangers.

Koivunen made the opening night roster out of camp after he was one of the Penguins' best players in practices and preseason games. He picked right up from where he left off at the end of the 2024-25 season when he got a taste of NHL action and compiled seven points in eight games.

He got time with both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and even got to spend time on the top power play unit. He's now set for his full NHL season and likes the chemistry that he has with Crosby and Malkin.

"Yeah, of course," Koivunen said at the end of training camp. "I know how they play and what they want to do on the ice, so that's helped a lot."

He'll get the first crack with Crosby on Tuesday night and the two had some good underlying numbers when they were on the same line together last year. In 51 minutes of 5v5 icetime, the two had a 52.3% shot attempts rate, a 50.8% scoring chances for rate, and were on the ice for two goals for and one goal against. The sample size was small, but he fit in right away and will try to keep that momentum going into Tuesday.

He's a strong playmaker and has great vision, especially in the offensive zone. His skating has also continued to get better and looked faster during training camp and preseason games. If he can give the Penguins around 30-40 points this year, that would be a big win for the team.

Puck drop for Tuesday's Penguins-Rangers game will be at 8 p.m. ET.

