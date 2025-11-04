We’re About To Learn A Lot About These Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins had everything going for them on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs until they didn't.

They played two of their best periods all season to start the game. They were ferocious in all three zones. Ben Kindel once again showed that he belongs in the NHL. Erik Karlsson was a monster in the offensive zone and scored his first goal of the season. Harrison Brunicke was looking calm and composed on the third pair. He was simplifying things after his rough outing in Winnipeg. Tristan Jarry was potentially on his way to another shutout.

Then, the third period happened. Auston Matthews made the Penguins pay when they fell asleep early in the period, and the rest snowballed from there. The Penguins completely fell asleep in their own zone, and to make matters worse, Jarry had the worst period of his season to date. He gave up a weak goal on the first William Nylander goal to make it 3-2, and one could argue he should've saved his second goal that tied the game. He also wasn't sharp on the game-winner from Bobby McMann.

It was a period of horrors for the Penguins, and they simply couldn't stop the bleeding. Not even getting a point out of that game, let alone a win, is inexcusable. Per Bob Grove, it's only the third time in the Penguins' history that they've lost a game in which they led by three or more goals heading into the third period.

Everyone was looking for a response after Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, even though the process was mostly there. Yes, they no-showed the first three minutes of the game and were put in a 2-0 hole pretty quickly, but the process was mostly there for the rest of the game. They didn't get the saves and didn't convert on their high-quality chances. Sometimes, that happens.

They were getting the saves and finishing their chances in the first 40 minutes on Monday, and felt it was enough to win with a full period to go. When you have a team pinned down on the mat like that, especially when you're holding them to eight shots through two periods, you have to go for the knockout blow.

The Penguins have had an outstanding start to the season and are still in a good spot in the Metropolitan Division. The points that they have earned to this point aren't suddenly going to go away. However, now that they blew that lead, it's time to see what this team is made of. The schedule isn't going to get easier for the rest of this week, with matchups against the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and Los Angeles Kings on the horizon.

Penguins Forward Exits Maple Leafs Matchup With Injury

This Penguins forward's night ended early due to injury.

The Capitals have lost four in a row going into Wednesday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues, but were still a playoff team last year. They're favored to return to the playoffs this year and are getting great goaltending from Logan Thompson, plus solid production from Tom Wilson, Aliaksei Protas, and Dylan Strome. Alex Ovechkin is always a threat to score, but has been limited to only two goals in 12 games to start the year.

Jack Hughes is a strong Hart Trophy favorite right now and the biggest reason why the Devils are off to a 9-4-0 start. He has 10 goals and 16 points in 13 games, and when he's playing at this level, there aren't many players in the league who are better than him. Couple that with the fact that the Penguins often struggle to win in Newark, and it potentially gets real dicey.

The Kings may be off to a rough start, but they still have some good players in Adrian Kempe (who also loves scoring against the Penguins), Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala, Brandt Clarke, and Quinton Byfield. Byfield, in particular, is close to a point-per-game (10 points in 13 games) and could be on his way to really breaking out after back-to-back 50+ point seasons.

We're going to find out really quickly whether Monday's collapse was just a blip on the radar or a sign of things to come before the Penguins head to Sweden.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!