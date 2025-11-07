After Win Against Capitals, Crosby On Pace For Career-High

Anyone who has watched Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby over the years - and who is aware of the captain's standing in terms of the NHL's all-time points list - knows that he is one of the most productive players of all time.

And, this season, we're seeing Crosby clicking on all cylinders in a category he's not quite as known for.

With two goals against the Washington Capitals in Thursday's 5-3 win - and against the greatest goal-scorer of all time in Alex Ovechkin - Crosby has 11 goals on the season, which leads the NHL. His six power play goals - both goals Thursday came on the man advantage - also tie him with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the league lead.

At 38 years old, Crosby is not only leading the league in goals, he is also on pace for a new career-high. Crosby's current career-high in goals came in 2009-10, when he registered 51 and won his first Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for the most goals in the NHL that season.

This season? Crosby is currently on a 60-goal pace, which would shatter that previous career-high he achieved when he was 22 years old.

Of course, there are some factors to consider. Crosby's current shooting percentage is 31.4 percent, and it's hovering right around 50 percent on the power play. Neither of those figures will likely hold up throughout the course of an 82-game season.

But, it's also worth considering that Crosby has been somwhat of a trigger man this season, especially on the power play. If the Penguins' power play continues to click at the rate that it has so far this season - which bumped up to first in the league at 35.9 percent after the Washington game - 50 goals may not be out of the question for the longtime Penguins' captain.

Regardless, Crosby and his Penguins are off to a torrid start, and they'll go as far as he and Evgeni Malkin can take them. And, perhaps, Crosby's new linemate in rookie Ben Kindel, who has five goals and seven points in his first 13 NHL games.

