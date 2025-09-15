Don't Overlook This Penguins' Forward Prospect

In less than a week, the Pittsburgh Penguins will begin a training camp that figures to be more competitive than any in recent memory.

And there may be one prospect to keep a keen eye on.

Signed to a two-year AHL contract during the summer of 2024, forward Atley Calvert has generated some buzz. The 21-year-old - a product of the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL - has shown some flashes of a game that could translate to the NHL level, and he can put the puck in the back of the net.

After an excellent season with Moose Jaw in 2023-24 - when he registered 47 goals and 95 points in 68 games, in addition to eight goals and 20 points in 20 Calder Cup playoff games - the Penguins' organization took a chance on Calvert, who was undrafted. They got a pretty good look at him, too, as he was the teammate of former Penguins' prospect Brayden Yager.

And the 6-foot-1, 194-pound center didn't take long to impress Penguins' brass. In 38 ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers in 2024-25, Calvert had 13 goals and 36 points, and in 26 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), he recorded nine goals and 14 points.

Calvert may be somewhat known for his ability to score goals so far in his professional career, but he was heralded as more of a deceptive, playmaking forward prior to signing with the Penguins. He's an intelligent player in all three zones, which fits the mold of many of the young prospects Pittsburgh has added to their system recently.

Calvert has a goal so far at this year's Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York, and there may be many more in store this season for the young forward. Don't count him out as a potential standout in training camp this year.

