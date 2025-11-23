New Penguins' Winger On Pace For Career-Highs This Season

One year ago, right wing Anthony Mantha tore his ACL on a freak kind of play as a member of the Calgary Flames.

At that point in the season, Mantha had only played in 13 games, and he missed the rest of the year. It's safe to say that - upon signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins this summer - he felt there would probably be a bit of a reacclimation period.

When looking at his numbers this season, it sure doesn't seem like it.

The 31-year-old forward has gotten off to a fast start with his new team, as he has eight goals and 14 points in 21 games. Those numbers are good for a 31-goal, 55-point pace - both of which would be career-highs for him.

Mantha may not necessarily have expected this start. But he's not surprised by it.

"Obviously, things are going well," Mantha said. "I was not expecting to get off to that start. I mean, I worked on it over the last 11 months of rehab - physically and mentally - to have that kind of start. And I did everything I could to have that kind of start.

"So, am I surprised? I would say, not really. But, obviously, when it does happen, you take it the right way, and you need to keep pushing forward."

Takeaways: Penguins Lose Heartbreaker To Seattle Kraken, Fall Out Of Playoff Position

After a <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins/latest-news/takeaways-penguins-no-show-in-5-0-loss-to-minnesota-wild">disappointing effort in a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild</a> on Friday, <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a>' young goaltender Sergei Murashov declared that the team would come out much better on Saturday.

His hard work to come back from a major injury hasn't gone unnoticed by his coach, either.

"I think it goes back even in the summertime. I know it was important to him to just set himself up there for the start of the year," head coach Dan Muse said. "And coming off an injury, being out for a while, too, I think he clearly - based on the start - put in that work. You've seen steps taken here, too. So, that's what we're looking for.

"Obviously, credit to him for putting in that work, and we want to be able to work together with him here so he can continue to take those steps in his game."

Mantha's career season up to this point came in 2018-19, when he put up 25 goals and 48 points in 67 games for the Detroit Red Wings, the team that drafted him 20th overall in 2013. He's had the opportunity to play with some elite talent throughout his career, including Dylan Larkin and Alex Ovechkin.

But he's never flanked a playmaker quite like Evgeni Malkin, who - as his centerman - has been a big part of Mantha's success so far this season.

Penguins Have Found Their Ideal Fourth-Liner In Connor Dewar

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar has been outstanding this season.

"Playing with Geno for sure helps," Mantha said. "He's an All-Star, Hall-of-Fame guy, and he's just able to find those plays that maybe other centermen can't necessarily find. That's why he's had so much success in his career. And, for me, to blend in, I let him do his own things, try to find the open spot or try to find that give-and-go. Because you know he loves to play with the puck."

But it's not just Malkin's playmaking that has helped elevate Mantha's game to high level. There has been a lot of discussion around the size of the Penguins' second line this season, whether it's Justin Brazeau - a 6-foot-6, 232-pounder currently injured - or Kevin Hayes at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds on the left wing.

Malkin and Mantha both stand at 6-foot-5, and Mantha is 240 pounds. The size of their line - the biggest line Mantha has ever played on - gives them an advantage in puck battles and net-front positioning.

"I think it's just that we're creating space for each other, whether it's a low pick or winning those one-on-one battles, and then getting out of corners," Mantha said. "Just making space for each other and having a net-front presence. I mean, either me or Braz, or me or Hayesy... you know Geno's going to be playing with the puck and more roaming around than straight at the net-front. So, everyone kind of plays their own role, and it's been connecting."

As far as his tenure in Pittsburgh so far, Mantha is fitting right into a locker room that is tight-knit as well as diverse in terms of age, background, and experience. And he has noticed the way that everyone and everything has effortlessly gelled together.

Mantha gives a lot of credit to the Hall-of-Famers in the room, too, and he hopes that his time as a Penguin continues to be a positive experience like it has been for the guys in the room so far.

"Obviously a lot of - how do you say it - a lot of older guys with maturity," Mantha said. "Quite a bit of middle-aged guys, like 25 to 33, 34, you know. And a couple rookies. I mean, the blend of everyone and just being shown in the proper way by those vets and learning every day... and the maturity level.

"Like, you need to bring it up a notch when you're around those guys. And it's been positive for everyone."

For Pittsburgh Penguins' Olympic Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, No Stage Is Too Big

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs - acquired from the Vancouver Canucks over the summer - has proven he can perform when the stakes are highest and will get another chance with Team Latvia at the 2026 Olympic Games.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!