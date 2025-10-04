Penguins' First-Round Pick Records Natural Hat Trick In NCAA Season Opener

The talk of the town in Pittsburgh right now might be 11th overall pick Ben Kindel, as he appears primed to make the final cut on the Penguins' NHL roster.

But there is another Penguins' 2025 first-round pick who is garnering some attention early on in his season as well.

Center Will Horcoff - selected 24th overall by the Penguins in this year's draft - got off to a roaring start for the University of Michigan Friday night. Horcoff recorded a natural hat trick during an 11-1 win against Mercyhurst, and he did it in style.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Horcoff, 19, is playing in his first full season with Michigan. He joined the team mid-season last year and was the youngest player in the NCAA, compiling four goals and 10 points in 18 games.

The big centerman is expected to take a step forward with the Wolverines this season playing on the team's first line alongside TJ Hughes and Jayden Perron. Other notable players suiting up for Michigan this season include Malcolm Spence - selected 43rd by the New York Rangers in 2025 - and Michael Hage, who was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in 2024.

Horcoff - the son of NHL alumni Shawn Horcoff - was one of three first-round selections by the Penguins this season, with the others being Kindel and forward Bill Zonnon (22nd overall).

'We’re Thrilled With The Players That We Have': 3 Takeaways From Penguins' Day One Draft

Day One of the 2025 NHL Draft is officially wrapped, and the Pittsburgh Penguins were certainly one of the more active teams in the first round.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!