Penguins' Forward Prospect Gets Shot Next To Crosby

With Pittsburgh Penguins' top scoring winger Rickard Rakell out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken hand, it's a perfect opportunity for some younger Penguins to get a shot on the top line next to Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust.

And the first in line is one of their more intriguing forward prospects.

Filip Hallander - who spent the last two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before coming back to North America this season on a two-year deal - will get the first crack next to 87 when the Penguins take on the St. Louis Blues at home on Monday. The 25-year-old forward has a goal and two points in eight games so far this season.

Although that production doesn't jump off the stat sheet, Hallander has done a lot of things in all three zones to contribute to the 6-2-1 start the Penguins have had. His goal was actually a shorthanded one en route to a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 16.

Hallander also has plenty of offensive upside, too, as he registered 26 goals and 53 points in 51 SHL games last season with Timra HK - earning him SHL Forward of the Year honors for the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Dan Muse placed Hallander with Crosby after Rakell was injured during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"He's been playing well, I think, in terms of getting on pucks, extending plays... I think both the play with the puck and away from the puck. We gave it a couple of shifts [Saturday] because there was a need, and we decided [Sunday] in practice that we wanted to see it some more. So, we'll see where that goes from here."

Hallander is looking forward to the opportunity to see time on the top line, and he wants to make sure he remains true to his game in the process.

"With Sid, it's just a lot of reads," Hallander said. "He's obviously a phenomenal player. So, you just gotta make your reads, and I've got to play my game... be strong on the forecheck, and win pucks back for him."

