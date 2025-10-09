Penguins' New Top Defensive Pairing Could Be Hidden Gem

There are a lot of new faces populating the Pittsburgh Penguins' roster this season, especially on the left side of the Penguins' blue line.

And one of those players is settling into his role quite nicely so far - which could be revelation for the Penguins and their top blueliner.

Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon - who signed a two-year, $2 million deal this summer - has been paired with Erik Karlsson since the beginning of training camp, and the early returns on the Penguins' new top pairing have been promising.

Wotherspoon, 28, was selected in the fourth round (112th overall) by the New York Islanders in 2015, and he spent the last two seasons with the Boston Bruins. In 55 games last season, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman registered one goal and seven points to go along with 75 hits.

But the beauty in Wotherspoon's game is in its simplicity. The steady, stay-at-home blueliner plays such a low-event style of hockey that lies in stark contrast to his partner, who is one of the most high-event players in the league.

And maybe that contrast is why the pairing has worked well so far - and why they showed so well in the Penguins' season-opening 3-0 shutout win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

"I thought we played good," Wotherspoon said. "I thought we moved the puck pretty well, got up ice, defended well. I don't think we spent too much time in our d-zone, so, it was a good start. There's still some things to grow on. It's a long season, but I think we did a good job handling it for the most part.

"He's such a good player. It makes it easier to just get him the rock, and he'll make a good play. So, it's been good."

There were a lot of storylines heading into the Pittsburgh Penguins ' season opener against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Karlsson, 35, is and has been a good player for a very long time. And that's why the Penguins acquired him in the summer of 2023 - following a 101-point Norris-winning campaign - but it's been a bit of a mixed bag ever since.

It's not easy to tandem with a high-risk offensive talent like Karlsson. He requires a partner who is almost entirely risk-averse, and that partner could very well be Wotherspoon. Karlsson is at his best when he's activating and noticeable, and Wotherspoon is at his best when he's virtually unnoticeable.

And that's what came to fruition on Tuesday. Setting aside a second-period shift that included a turnover from each of them, the pairing played some really good hockey. They had a 62.1 percent expected goals share, and they allowed only two high-danger chances against the entire night.

Wotherspoon is aware of what his role is and what the strengths of his game are. And he wants to use those strengths to allow Karlsson to play to his own - which is something that he's still working on.

"Just watching him in the o-zone, he's got his head up, he's looking for a screen... he's seeing the play come before it even happens," Wotherspoon said. "That's one thing I've got to get a little bit better at... Just get that head up, make those plays, wait for it to come, and just have that patience on the blue line like he does with the puck. He's so phenomenal with it."

Of course, it's still very early, and a lot can happen during the long season. But, for now, the Penguins' new top pairing - featuring two players who couldn't be more different - looks as though it could be a pretty formidable one.

And Karlsson hopes that he and his newfound defense partner can continue to get better and better.

"I think it's been good," Karlsson said. "He's a good skater, a good puck-mover, and he's got some experience. So, hopefully, we can continue to find some chemistry."

