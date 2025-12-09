Penguins' Top Defensive Prospect Named To Team Canada's Preliminary World Junior Roster

It appears that at least two prospects from the Pittsburgh Penguins could be headed to the World Junior Championship (WJC).

Last week, forward Will Horcoff was named to Team USA's prelimary roster for the WJC, and Monday, it was defenseman Harrison Brunicke's turn. Brunicke, 19, was officially named to the WJC training camp roster for Team Canada along with 26 other players, and - assuming he is a lock for the roster - it will be his second time representing his country, as he won gold with the U18 team for the WJC back in 2024.

However, this will likely be his first time representing at the highest level of junior hockey, as he broke his hand last season prior to the tournament and was unable to participate despite getting the invite to camp.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner - selected 44th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft with the second-round pick acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Jake Guentzel trade - made the Penguins' NHL roster out of training camp. Despite registering a goal in his second NHL game and starting off the season well, his play declined in the latter part of his nine-game trial run, and he found himself a frequent healthy scratch.

As such, he was loaned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins on conditioning for the team's last five games, and he put up three points in five games and was a plus-2 with 13 shots on goal. Brunicke has yet to play in his 10th NHL game this season to activate his entry-level contract, and the Penguins will have until Jan. 3 - their 40th game of the season - to determine whether or not he will stick around, as that is the day they lose a year of restricted free agency at the end of his current deal.

Therefore, a loan to Team Canada for the WJC - which is expected to be made official at some point this week by the Penguins - could be good for the young, talented blueliner. He figures to log significant minutes, should his roster spot be finalized, on the right side in a top-four role, and he may be in the mix for the country's leadership group, too.

Brunicke would join fellow NHLers in San Jose Sharks forward Michael Misa and Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh on the squad as well as forwards Gavin McKenna and Porter Martone. Those five figure to fill some of the biggest roles on the team, assuming they are all on the final roster.

Reacting To Hockey Canada's 2026 World Juniors Camp Roster

Hockey Canada named 27 players to its world juniors camp roster on Monday, with Sharks, Flames and Penguins players getting loaned to the national squad.

Here is final training camp roster for Team Canada:

Forwards

Carter Bear, Everett (WHL)

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie (OHL)

Braeden Cootes, Seattle (WHL)

Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton (QMJHL)

Liam Greentree, Windsor (OHL)

Michael Hage, Michigan (NCAA)

Tij Iginla, Kelowna (WHL)

Jett Luchanko, Brantford (OHL)

Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Porter Martone, Michigan State (NCAA)

Gavin McKenna, Penn State (NCAA)

Michael Misa, San Jose (NHL)

Jake O'Brien, Brantford (OHL)

Sam O'Reilly, London (OHL)

Cole Reschny, North Dakota (NCAA)

Defensemen

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie (OHL)

Harrison Brunicke, Pittsburgh (NHL)

Carson Carels, Prince George (WHL)

Ben Danford, Brantford (OHL)

Ethan Mackenzie, Edmonton (WHL)

Zayne Parekh, Calgary (NHL)

Cameron Reid, Kitchener (OHL)

Jackson Smith, Penn State (NCAA)

Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota (NCAA)

Goaltenders

Carter George, Owen Sound (OHL)

Jack Ivankovic, Michigan (NCAA)

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George (WHL)

The WJC will take place in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn. on Dec. 26, 2025 - Jan. 5, 2026.

