Jamie Oleksiak Projects To Be A Healthy Scratch As Kraken Attempt To Bounce Back

Is it expected regression or just a brief funk? Either way, the Seattle Kraken are struggling right now, and something needs to occur to try to change things.

Coach Lane Lambert has altered his lines, and the biggest move he appears to be making is healthy-scratching veteran defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

The 32-year-old has played in all 25 Kraken games this season, notching two goals and five points while averaging 16:11 of ice time, the lowest during his Kraken tenure and his lowest total since the 2019-20 season.

While it's not confirmed that Oleksiak is a healthy scratch, the Kraken's morning skate indicated that he is on the outside looking in. Lambert was asked about the decision to healthy scratch Oleksiak.

“Well, it’s a game-time decision, so there’s no reason talking about it.”

Oleksiak and Jani Nyman appear to be the two players exiting the lineup after their 9-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Mason Marchment, who was out with an injury, is projected to re-enter the lineup.

Lambert is also altering his lines, with Shane Wright heading to the fourth line alongside Ryan Winterton and Tye Kartye. Frederick Gaudreau scored his first goal of the season on Thursday, and he'll move up to the third line.

Joey Daccord, who was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots, will be back in the net for the Kraken against the Detroit Red Wings.

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Kakko-Stephenson-Tolvanen

Catton-Gaudreau-Marchment

Kartye-Wright-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Evans-Mahura

Daccord

