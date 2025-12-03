Mason Marchment Won't Travel With Kraken To Take On Oilers

The Seattle Kraken will be without Mason Marchment when they take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Marchment was absent for a third consecutive practice today, and following the skate, coach Lane Lambert confirmed that he will not accompany the team to Edmonton.

Lambert was hopeful that Marchment would fly with the team and play, but whatever injury he is dealing with continues to affect him, and he'll remain day-to-day.

The 30-year-old was considered public enemy No.1 against the Oilers on Saturday as he was part of several scrums. Marchment has played in 23 games this season and has notched three goals and 11 points.

Jani Nyman will likely step into the lineup for Marchment. The 21-year-old has scored three goals in 15 games this season.

Although the news about Marchment is disheartening, the Kraken did receive positive news. Brandon Montour and Jared McCann both skated in practice today and will be with the team against Edmonton. Although there wasn't much worry by way of Lambert when referring to the status of Montour and McCann, it's reassuring to see them skate ahead of another big Pacific Division game.

The Kraken have slipped to fifth in the division, but a win would knock them back up into third place with games in hand. A win would also provide some separation from the Oilers, who trail the Kraken by one point.

