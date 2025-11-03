Berkly Catton Exits Kraken Lineup As Jani Nyman Returns

The Seattle Kraken will make a lineup change today as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Berkly Catton has played in the last six games, recording three assists while playing on the top line. He's shown plenty of positive signs in those six games, and being taken out of the lineup shouldn't be viewed as a demotion for poor play.

He has three more games to play in the NHL before the Kraken must decide whether to send him back to the WHL or keep him in the NHL and burn a year of his entry-level contract.

Jani Nyman, the winger who will be returning to the lineup in place of Catton, has scored three goals in 10 games. Prior to his healthy scratch, Nyman went four consecutive games without a goal or an assist.

Averaging just 10:49 of ice time a night, Nyman has attempted to make a large impact, but the lack of ice time makes it hard for a sniper like Nyman to leave his mark. The 21-year-old has fired just nine shots on goal in 10 games, much lower than his 22 shots in 12 games last season.

With Catton out of the lineup, Eeli Tolvanen will move to the top line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Nyman will slot alongside Shane Wright and Mason Marchment. Kaapo Kakko, who skated with Wright and Marchment in his season debut, will move to the second line with Jaden Schwartz and Chandler Stephenson.

Tolvanen-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Stephenson-Kakko

Marchment-Wright-Nyman

Kartye-Meyers-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Mahura-Oleksiak

Joey Daccord will start in goal for the Kraken.

