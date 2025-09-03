Former Kraken Assistant Coach Joins Flames Staff

Former Seattle Kraken assistant coach Dave Lowry has joined Ryan Huska and the Calgary Flames as an assistant coach.

Lowry spent the past three seasons working on the Kraken's bench, working with Dave Hakstol and Dan Bylsma, but when Lane Lambert was hired as the third head coach in franchise history, Lowry was let go.

His addition to the Flames staff came as a surprise, as they had their coaching staff filled out. The move to add Lowry came after Brad Larsen departed from the organization for personal reasons. Larsen spent just one season with the Flames.

Lowry will be returning to Calgary, where he has an extended history. Lowry joined the Flames organization as a player in 2000, serving as their captain for two seasons and playing a total of four.

Following his NHL career, Lowry was hired by the WHL's Calgary Hitmen as an assistant and associate coach. After three seasons with the Hitmen, Lowry made his move back to the NHL, rejoining the Flames as an assistant coach for three seasons. Lowry was then out of an NHL job for four years, serving as a head coach for the WHL club Victoria Royals.

Prior to joining the Kraken, Lowry spent time with the Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets.

Lowry played 1084 games in the NHL, scoring 164 goals and 351 points, known as a hard worker and physical presence.