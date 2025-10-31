Jake O'Brien's OHL Club Bolsters Roster After Acquiring Maple Leafs Defenseman

Jake O'Brien's OHL club, the Brantford Bulldogs, are off to a strong start this season thanks to the play of their captain, and this week they bolstered their roster, acquiring Toronto Maple Leafs defensive prospect Ben Danford from the Oshawa Generals.

The transaction sees the Bulldogs acquire Danford and Zackary Sandhu from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for forward Aiden O’Donnell, defensemen Lucas Moore & Luca DiPlacido and a package of OHL Priority Draft Selections; ‘26 2nd (OTT), ’27 2nd (KGN), ‘28 2nd (OSH), ’28 3rd (SBY), ‘29 3rd (GUE), ’29 3rd (BRAM), ‘26 4th (BFD), ’29 4th (BFD), ‘27 10th (BAR).

Danford, 19, was a first-round pick (31st overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft. Standing 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Danford is known more for his defensive game, rather than his offense. He is a strong skater, which allows him to use his feet to defend the rush and break up plays. He also reads the play very well and isn't afraid to step up and lay a thunderous hit.

Although his point totals aren't anything to be wowed by, he moves the puck quickly and efficiently in his own end, which leads to plenty of transition offense. Danford's addition will improve the team's defensive play, but it will also allow Adam Jiricek, a St. Louis Blues defensive prospect, to shed some of his defensive responsibilities and focus more on adding offense from the blueline.

Seattle Kraken's O'Brien will be thrilled to see this trade come to fruition. The 18-year-old leads both the Bulldogs and the OHL in points. Through 12 games, O'Brien has notched seven goals and 26 points, putting him on pace to record 39 goals and 144 points in 66 games.

The Bulldogs are yet to lose in regulation this season and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with 25 points, an 11-0-2-1 record. The Bulldogs have a real opportunity to win the OHL championship later this season and book themselves a place in the Memorial Cup.

