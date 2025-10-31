Why Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford Was Involved In A Massive OHL Trade To Brantford Bulldogs

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford could get one final crack at the OHL Championship and Memorial Cup next spring.

The 19-year-old defenseman was involved in a massive trade on Thursday afternoon, going from the OHL's Oshawa Generals, a team he was captain of, to the Brantford Bulldogs, who currently have the best record in the league.

Danford, along with fellow defenseman Zack Sandhu, was moved to Brantford in exchange for forward Aiden O’Donnell, defensemen Lucas Moore and Luca Diplacido, plus nine draft picks spanning from 2026 to 2029.

"It is hard to put into words what my time with the Gens has meant to me. I can’t imagine starting my junior career with any other club," said Danford in a statement from the club. "They are just an incredible group of human beings from top to bottom. The memories that they and the city of Oshawa gave me will last a lifetime. Thank you, GensNation!"

Toronto's 2024 first-round (31st overall) pick had one goal and three assists in eight games with the Generals before being moved. Danford returned to the OHL on Oct. 6 after a strong training camp with the Maple Leafs, where he impressed head coach Craig Berube and several of Toronto's top defensemen.

Going from Oshawa — who struggled out of the gate to start the season — to Brantford may give Danford another opportunity at winning it all in junior. He was part of a Generals team, which, in two straight OHL Finals, fell to the London Knights.

Things could be different this time around as he joins an already stacked Bulldogs team that has several NHL first-round picks.

Not only will Danford have a chance to win it all at the CHL level, but joining a strong team could give him a better chance of making Team Canada's World Junior squad this winter. The defenseman attended Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase earlier this year and hopes to be on the ice for puck drop on Dec. 26 against Czechia.

Danford has never represented Canada at the World Junior Championships.

In 196 OHL games, Danford has scored 11 goals and 72 assists for 83 points. He's also tallied six goals and 10 assists in 47 playoff games with the Generals over the last three seasons.

