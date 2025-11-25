Jared McCann Skates In Regular Practice Jersey; Participates In Kraken Line Rushes

Seattle Kraken winger/center Jared McCann was back on the ice today, skating in a regular practice jersey and participating in line rushes.

The Kraken are back home and preparing to take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night, and they could be doing so with the franchise's leading scorer.

It's been a long road back for McCann, who's been on the IR with a lower-body injury. The ailment has forced McCann to play in just five of the Kraken's 22 games this season, and despite missing who many believe is their best player, they sit in second place in the Pacific Division with an 11-5-6 record.

The 29-year-old found himself with new linemates today, skating alongside Berkly Catton and Shane Wright. McCann has played alongside Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers for most of his Kraken career, but Mason Marchment has assumed that role.

McCann, however, was skating on the top power play unit in his usual spot, another positive indicator that he could be returning to the lineup on Wednesday.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Jani Nyman skated as the extra forwards, which points us in the direction to assume that Fisker Molgaard will be sent down to the Coachella Valley Firebirds when McCann does inevitably return.

His two-game sample size is still so small, but his ability to affect the game was apparent. He reads the play very well and knows how to position himself to succeed. He appears to be a player Kraken fans will become very accustomed to watching in the near future.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.