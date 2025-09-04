Kraken and Flyers Swap AHL Forward Prospects

The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Jon-Randall Avon from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Tucker Robertson.

Avon is a 22-year-old center/winger who has spent the past two seasons playing in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 125 games, Avon has scored 16 goals and 35 points.

Listed at six feet, 174 pounds, Avon was an undrafted prospect who signed with the Flyers in September of 2021.

Heading to the Flyers is Robertson, a 22-year-old center who the Kraken drafted in the fourth round (123rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. Robertson has also spent the previous two seasons in the AHL, racking up 10 goals and 19 points in 77 games.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Robertson's game revolves around his defensive work. He anticipates the game very well and uses sound positioning to win the puck back for his team.

The move at the moment is currently an AHL-based deal, as neither of these players shows much NHL potential, but with a change of scenery, anything can happen.